Sci-Fi Scarborough is set to make its long-awaited return to The Spa this weekend.

To mark the occasion a host of Sci-Fi favourites including Doctor Who, Star Wars and Ghostbusters are set to descend on the town centre outside the Brunswick Shopping Centre.

Sci-Fi Scarborough will make its long-awaited return this weekend after it was forced to host virtual events due to the pandemic.

A full programme of events is set to build excitement and give Scarborough residents a taster of what is on offer this Saturday and Sunday, during the convention weekend.

A host of activities are set to descend on the town centre as part of the celebration.

Four famous on-screen Sci-Fi vehicles will be on display in the town centre outside the Brunswick, including the classic DeLorean from Back to the Future and Ecto-1 from 1984's cult hit Ghostbusters from 10am on Saturday April 9.

The A-Team van and the actual Ford Cortina used in the hit TV show Life on Mars and driven by DCI Gene Hunt himself will make an appearance on Sunday April 10 from 10am.

Between 11am and 3pm Scarborough residents will be able to meet and take photos with members of cosplay groups Scarborough Garrison, 99th Garrison, North East Legion UK, 15th Cyber Legion and The Brit-Cit Judges - featuring classic characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd.

Guests can try their hand at light sabre training with the Grey Jedi Order, marvel at the R2 Builders Club featuring an R2-D2 Astromech unit and watch the Dalek panel talk, hosted a certain Doctor.

Sci-Fi Scarborough Town Centre Takeover Schedule:

• Back to the Future's DeLorean and Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 - Saturday April 9 between 10am and 3pm

• A-Team van and Life on Mars Cortina - Sunday April 10 between 10am and 3pm

• Cosplay groups patrolling the town centre and photo opportunities - 11am and 3pm

• Light sabre training with the Grey Jedi Order - 11am and 1pm

• Sons of Skaro with the second, third and fifth Doctors Dalek panel on stage - 12pm

• R2 Builders Club display with R2-D2 Astromechs - 1pm