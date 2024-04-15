Sci-fi Scarborough's tenth anniversary: Everything you need to know about the convention this weekend

This year Scarborough Sci-fi is celebrating its tenth anniversary with some very special guests and even more impressive content than usual at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21. Photo courtesy of Richard Ponter.

The event is a weekend-long convention held at Scarborough Spa, which invites people far and wide to celebrate their interests and cosplay as their favourite fictional characters.

Started ten years ago, the weekend event has become a calendar highlight for many across the Yorkshire coast, with people travelling from across the county to take part in the fun.

The weekend will feature cosplay competitions, tabletop gaming, guest panels, live music, prop displays, guest appearances, a geek pub quiz and more.

The weekend will feature a number of special guests from famous films and tv shows, authors, comic book artists and more. Photo courtesy of Richard Ponter.

The special guest line-up includes:

Wendy Padbury - Doctor Who, ‘Zoe Heriot’.

Frazer Hines - Doctor Who, ‘Jamie McCrimmon’

Michael Troughton - Doctor Who, ‘Smithe’

Paul Blake - Star Wars, ‘Greedo’

Garrick Hagon - Star Wars, ‘Biggs Darklighter’

Mike Quinn - Star Wars, ‘Nien Nunb’

Liza Ross - Superman

The event is set to take place between 11am and 5pm on Saturday April 20, and between 11am and 4pm on Sunday April 21.

Scarborough Spa is a large venue with a lot of room for everyone to wander freely, great for families and those with disabilities, with easy access throughout.

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

The cliff lift nearby will run from 9:30am until 5:30pm over the weekend.