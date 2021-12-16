Sensational 60s hits show will take centre stage at Bridlington Spa next year

The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes and The Dakotas will perform their hits at The Spa.

The Sensational 60s Experience, starring five top acts, will be at the popular venue on on Easter Saturday (April 16).

Mike Pender MBE (original voice of The Searchers), The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes and The Dakotas will perform their hits and more.

Their hits include Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet, When You Walk In The Room, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One and Silence Is Golden, Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go, Little Children, The Cruel Sea and Do You Want To Know A Secret.

Mike Pender MBE is original voice of The Searchers.

A spokesman for the show said: “With a brand new production for 2022, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.

“The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

“Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat, whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years.

“Full of timeless classics, this is the must-see 60s show for 2022.”