The Little Vikings Awards, now in their eighth year, aim to celebrate the best family friendly things to do in the York area. Nominations and winners are voted for by visitors to attractions in the area.

Cllr Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service, said: “Congratulations to everybody at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on this very well deserved award! There is so much on offer there for families of all ages that I can entirely understand why they have triumphed in this category, beating off some strong competition!”

Sewerby Hall and Gardens celebrates winning the Best Family Attraction for the Yorkshire Coast award.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This award is real credit to all the team here, who provide a fantastic mix of fun and educational things for visitors to do and see all year round. Sincere thanks to all our team, and to all the visitors who took the time and trouble to vote for us.”

2023 will be another big year at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, with activities throughout the year. Some of the highlights of this years calendar include: Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition from May until July, BRICKLIVE in the gardens in August and September, and Sewerby Winter Woodland returning in December.