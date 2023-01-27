Sewerby Hall and Gardens bring pride to Bridlington by winning Best Family Attraction on the Yorkshire Coast award
The hard working team at Sewerby Hall and gardens are celebrating more success after winning yet another award.
Sewerby Hall, located in Bridlington, won the coveted Best Family Attraction on the Yorkshire Coast in the Little Vikings Awards 2023.
The Little Vikings Awards, now in their eighth year, aim to celebrate the best family friendly things to do in the York area. Nominations and winners are voted for by visitors to attractions in the area.
Cllr Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service, said: “Congratulations to everybody at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on this very well deserved award! There is so much on offer there for families of all ages that I can entirely understand why they have triumphed in this category, beating off some strong competition!”
Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This award is real credit to all the team here, who provide a fantastic mix of fun and educational things for visitors to do and see all year round. Sincere thanks to all our team, and to all the visitors who took the time and trouble to vote for us.”
2023 will be another big year at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, with activities throughout the year. Some of the highlights of this years calendar include: Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition from May until July, BRICKLIVE in the gardens in August and September, and Sewerby Winter Woodland returning in December.
For more information about Sewerby Hall and Gardens, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk