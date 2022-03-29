Sewerby Hall and Gardens to deliver packed programme of events over the Easter holidays

England’s number one jousting team from Nottingham will bring 20 jousters to Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Sunday, April 17.

Easter 2022 will see the return of ‘Easter Adventures’ to the popular venue, with a two-week programme of events and activities for all the family, including the ever-popular jousting on Easter Sunday.

Easter Adventures offers a great mix of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages throughout the school holidays.

The programme includes:

Monday, April 11: Rusticus Encounter: Forest Fairy: a walk in the woods to meet the forest fairy for a magical adventure, at various times between 11.30am and 3pm.

Tuesday, April 12: Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Robin Hood: delve into the forest for an interactive seated performance to discover the country’s greatest outlaw, with music, adventures and a tournament. Performances between 11.30am-3pm.

Wednesday, April 13: Easter Magic and Face Painting: Join Mr Bubbles in the Orangery for a magic show, with face painting outside. Shows at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Pre-booking essential for the Magic Show – book at the Welcome Centre.

Thursday, April 14: Rusticus Adventure: Magical Springtime:11.30am -3pm : a performance walk through the gardens as creatures prepare for the Spring. Meet some larger than life characters.

Friday, April 15 (Good Friday): Wildcats: Mini Beast Detective Hunt: 11am-3pm : use pots, magnifying glasses, nets and maps to find and identify the mini beasts.

Saturday, April 16: Rusticus Adventure Trail: Magic Kingdom: 11am-2pm : enjoy an outdoor trail. Follow the clues, do puzzles and activities, and meet the king and queen of the fairies!

Saturday, April 16: Easter Magic and Face Painting: 11am – 4pm

Sunday, April 17 (Easter Sunday): Craft Fair: 11am-4pm: gifts, keepsakes and accessories, all in the Orangery.

Sunday, April 17: Medieval Jousting: 11am-4pm: England’s number one jousting team from Nottingham will bring 20 jousters, including the Black Knight and Sir Michael of York. Jousting displays at 1pm and 2.30pm.

Monday, April 18: Rusticus Encounter: Forest Fairy (as above)

Tuesday, April 19: Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Robin Hood (as above)

Wednesday, April 20: Easter Magic and Face Painting (as above)

Thursday, April 21: Rusticus Adventure: Magical Springtime (as above)

Friday, April 22: Wildcats: Wild Creature Art: 11am-3pm: Design a creature – create weird and wonderful beasts

Saturday, April 23: Rusticus Adventure Trail: Magic Kingdom.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “After the enforced break of the last two years, we are so excited to be hosting the Return of Easter Adventures this year!