Sewerby Hall and Gardens to showcase stunning images during Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition
Sewerby Hall and Gardens will host the world-renowned exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year (on loan from the Natural History Museum) later this year.
The exhibition, opening on Saturday, May 7, features exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.
It will run until July.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 55 years.
Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives more than 50,000 entries from all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are hugely looking forward to hosting this stunning and powerful exhibition here at Sewerby Hall, and cannot wait to invite our visitors to see it.
“We are honoured and privileged to have this prestigious exhibition back in the East Riding, and I know it will be hugely popular.”
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, added: “I am absolutely delighted that we have again secured this important exhibition for our residents in the East Riding, and this time this new exhibition will be on the coast, in an iconic venue!
“I look forward to a very successful Spring season at Sewerby Hall and Gardens!”