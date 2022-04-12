Sewerby Hall and Gardens welcomes back ‘exciting’ jousters for Easter Sunday

Sewerby Hall welcomes back medieval jousters for Easter Sunday

On Sunday April 17, England’s number one jousting team from Nottingham will return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and with them will be 20 jousters, including the Black Knight and Sir Michael of York.

The jousters will be the hall and gardens between 11am and 4pm, with jousting displays at 1pm and 2.30pm.

Excitement is mounting as the team prepares for the return of an Easter Sunday tradition .

The event has long been a fixture in the Easter Adventures programme, but this will be the first time since 2019 that jousting will be able to take place.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said : “It’s great news that we have a full programme of family events and activities this year with the Return of Easter Adventures, and it’s especially exciting that we can once again welcome medieval jousting!

“I am really looking forward to seeing the crowds enjoying the atmosphere on Easter Sunday!”