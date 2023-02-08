Entry to the beautiful gardens remains free of charge, and visitors will be able to wander through the carpets of snowdrops and other winter blooms found across the sprawling estate.

There will be two special concerts taking place in the Orangery during the half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Sanderson will be in concert with her electric violin, playing classical, folk, music from the musicals, film tunes, and classy pop on Sunday February 12 at 1:30pm.

Sewerby Hall has exhibitions, concerts and a chance to meet the zoo animals this half term holiday

Most Popular

The Ukes of Hazard will return to the Orangery, with around 18 ukulele players, and drum and bass accompaniment on Sunday, February 19 at 1:30pm

The zoo will also be open daily and will offer the chance to Meet the Hoof Stock on Friday February 17, with a morning slot between 11am and 11:30am, and an afternoon slot between 1pm and 1:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be an opportunity to meet the donkeys, llamas and goats at Sewerby Hall and learn interesting facts about the animals.

The historic house will be open every day during the school holidays for visitors young and old to explore.

Sewerby Hall and gardens is already in bloom with loads of fun activities to keep the kids occupied this half term.

Visitors can also enjoy the current exhibition held at the house, named ‘Cool Britannia: Britain in the 1990s’. This new exhibition explores the social, cultural, political and technological landmarks of the final decade of the twentieth century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad