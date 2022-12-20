New addition to the Sewerby family is Daffodil the Donkey, who used live with Sewerby’s resident donkey Princess years ago.

Their previous home was Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley, which has been featured on Channel 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Pickering, head zoo keeper at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said :

Daffodil and Princess can celebrate the festive season together now they have been reunited at Sewerby Hall.

Most Popular

"I am so pleased that we have been able to take in Daffodil, who has been retired from breeding now, and is with us to enjoy excellent care here, and a happy retirement.

“It’s particularly pleasing that Daffodil can now renew her great friendship with Princess here at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Both donkeys knew each other at Cannon Hall Farm, and were very friendly there. It's really good that they have been reunited; they are just loving running around and playing together once again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

For zoo opening times, and details of all facilities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk

Daffodil and Princess can celebrate the festive season together now they have been reunited at Sewerby Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad