Shop local authors during Books By The Beach event
Shop at the SJT, based in the foyer of the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, showcases a selection of local writers throughout the year, as the literary festival takes place from Friday 7th June to Sunday 9th June.
Books By The Beach, also called Scarborough Book Festival, is a key date in the town’s events calendar, hosting national and international authors during a packed weekend. Carl Hitchens, Chair of the Shop at the SJT, said: “Books By The Beach is always a highlight in Scarborough’s cultural experiences, and here at the Shop at the SJT, we have long promoted local writing talent.
“Our local authors include Alan Young, Suzanna Marshall, Felix Hodcroft, Jason Mullen, and J B Forsyth and others.
“We have also sold copies of Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s plays and singed copies Susan Hill’s 'Woman in Black' in the past.
“Books By The Beach is one of the finest book festivals in the area, and as such, shines a light on the joy of reading and writing.”
This year’s Books By The Beach events will feature, among others, Joann Fletcher, Glenda Young, David Nicholls, Polly Toynbee, Helen Lederer and Jackie Kay.
Shop at the SJT has recently enjoyed national coverage in a glossy magazine, will feature creations from its crafty collective, from glassware to candles and everything in between.