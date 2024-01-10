Side Oven Bakery near Bridlington set to host wildlife walks and Wassail during open day

Side Oven Bakery at Foston are set to host a open day this January, where visitors will be able to fill up on hot drinks and artisan baked goods after a special wildlife walk and Wassail.

Side Oven Bakery at Foston will be welcoming the Makara Morris group when it performs the Wassail.

The Side Oven Bakery at Foston on the Wolds is, once again, running a ‘Winter Wildlife Walks’ open day in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT).

On Sunday, January 28, the farm and bakery doors will be open to the public from 10am to 3pm.

The free hour-long guided wildlife walks (places must be booked in advance) will run at 10am, 11.15am and 1pm.

They will be led by a YWT expert around the organic arable farm.

A spokesman said: “We will also be welcoming back the Makara Morris group which is based at Wansford.

"The group of six dancers will be performing a Wassail, a blessing of the fruit trees, at midday in the hope of a bountiful harvest in Autumn.

"The bakery will be open for artisan breads, croissant and cakes.”