Special Easter egg hunt to be held in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby thanks to local housebuilder

Barratt and David Wilson Homes launches Easter egg hunt across their sites in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby.

Families are welcome to visit St John’s View in Scarborough, The Sands in Bridlington and Abbey View in Whitby between Saturday, March 23 and Monday, April 8. They are invited to explore the Show Homes and find the egg-citing clues hidden by the Easter Bunny.

Once the hunt is completed and all the clues are found, children will be able to spell out a special Easter phrase in exchange for a chocolate treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter egg hunt and the sales offices will be open from 10am to 5.30pm from Thursday to Monday during the Easter holidays.

Most Popular

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at the Yorkshire coast Barratt Homes’ sites, said: “We really wanted to mark Easter and the Bank Holiday Weekend with local families from in and around the East Yorkshire coast and we thought an Easter egg hunt would be a great way to celebrate.

“Throughout the Easter holidays we will have clues dotted around our Show Homes’ gardens, waiting for children to discover for a chance to take home a chocolate treat.

“We are urging families in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby to visit our sales office to pick up their trail form before April 8 so they can join the hunt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Easter egg hunt, homebuyers reserving their new property between Saturday March 23 and Monday April 8 will be gifted a package of their choice worth £1,000, which can be used towards technology, gardening, the kitchen and more.