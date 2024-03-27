Special Easter Trail to be held at popular East Yorkshire bakery alongside rhubarb picking and Easter baked treats

On Good Friday the farm and bakery doors will once again be open to the public.

The team at the Side Oven Bakery are once again holding their Easter trail round the beautiful organic farm based at the foot of the East Yorkshire Wolds.

The Easter Trail will be run in partnership with North Frodingham PTFA and all proceeds from the trail will go towards providing funds for North Frodingham Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trail will be suitable for those aged ten and under, it is approximately 500 metres and there will be pushchair access for part of the trail. Please bring suitable footwear for farm tracks.There will also be face painting, tuck shop, tombola and a raffle.

The Easter Trail will go through Carr House Farm, the home of the Side Oven Bakery,and where the Sellers family have lived and worked for five generations.

There will also be Pick Your Own Organic Rhubarb available down in the soft fruit orchard at the farm. Please report to the bakery on the day for details.

The bakery will be open 10am till 3pm for Breads, Croissant, Cakes, Hot Cross Buns and many more Easter Treats. The Bakery team will also be serving freshly baked refreshments, teas/coffees and cold drinks all day.

Dogs on leads are welcome and there is plenty of parking available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Open Day is free of charge but the Easter Trail is a ticketed event.

Tickets bought in advance are discounted to £3, bought on the day they are £4 per child.

Adults do not need a ticket.Tickets include a trail map and a chocolate egg prize for completing the trail.