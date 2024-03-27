Special Easter Trail to be held at popular East Yorkshire bakery alongside rhubarb picking and Easter baked treats
The team at the Side Oven Bakery are once again holding their Easter trail round the beautiful organic farm based at the foot of the East Yorkshire Wolds.
The Easter Trail will be run in partnership with North Frodingham PTFA and all proceeds from the trail will go towards providing funds for North Frodingham Primary School.
The trail will be suitable for those aged ten and under, it is approximately 500 metres and there will be pushchair access for part of the trail. Please bring suitable footwear for farm tracks.There will also be face painting, tuck shop, tombola and a raffle.
There will also be Pick Your Own Organic Rhubarb available down in the soft fruit orchard at the farm. Please report to the bakery on the day for details.
The bakery will be open 10am till 3pm for Breads, Croissant, Cakes, Hot Cross Buns and many more Easter Treats. The Bakery team will also be serving freshly baked refreshments, teas/coffees and cold drinks all day.
Dogs on leads are welcome and there is plenty of parking available.
The Open Day is free of charge but the Easter Trail is a ticketed event.
Tickets bought in advance are discounted to £3, bought on the day they are £4 per child.
Adults do not need a ticket.Tickets include a trail map and a chocolate egg prize for completing the trail.
Email [email protected] to book a ticket in advance.