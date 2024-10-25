Spooktacular Halloween film night planned as Bridlington RNLI station transforms into a ghoulish cinema

On Halloween night Bridlington RNLI volunteers will be hosting a ghoulish film night, with two spooky classics on offer. Photos courtesy of Bridlington RNLI.

Bridlington RNLI are welcoming ghouls and boys to the lifeboat station this Halloween for a spooky film night.

On Thursday, October 31, the lifeboat station will be transformed into a ghostly cinema. There will be two Halloween classics on offer as the RNLI volunteers host a spine-chilling evening of fun.

A giant cinema will be housed in the boat house, with family favourite PG-rated film ‘Ghostbusters’ being shown first at 6pm. There will also be free popcorn on offer for any children attending. This will be followed by ‘The Lost Boys’ at 8pm, a film rated 15, which follows two brothers into a world of vampires and a supernatural world.

Tickets are priced at: adults £8, kids £4, family tickets (two adults and two kids) £20 and funds raised will help support the RNLI.

The HD cinema projection and surround sound at this event have been provided by https://bangtidyfood.co.uk/, where tickets can also be booked online.

Tickets are also available from the Bridlington boathouse, and for group bookings call 07824888126.

Visit to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566579532505 find out more on Bangtidycinema.