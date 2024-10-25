Spooktacular Halloween film night planned as Bridlington RNLI station transforms into a ghoulish cinema
On Thursday, October 31, the lifeboat station will be transformed into a ghostly cinema. There will be two Halloween classics on offer as the RNLI volunteers host a spine-chilling evening of fun.
A giant cinema will be housed in the boat house, with family favourite PG-rated film ‘Ghostbusters’ being shown first at 6pm. There will also be free popcorn on offer for any children attending. This will be followed by ‘The Lost Boys’ at 8pm, a film rated 15, which follows two brothers into a world of vampires and a supernatural world.
Tickets are priced at: adults £8, kids £4, family tickets (two adults and two kids) £20 and funds raised will help support the RNLI.
The HD cinema projection and surround sound at this event have been provided by https://bangtidyfood.co.uk/, where tickets can also be booked online.
Tickets are also available from the Bridlington boathouse, and for group bookings call 07824888126.
Visit to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566579532505 find out more on Bangtidycinema.
