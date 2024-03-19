Springtime Live in Harrogate promises farming fun for all the family as last few tickets remain
Taking place on Saturday (March 23) at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, entry to this years event will be by advance ticket only.
From pigs and goats, to ferrets and giant tortoises, the family-friendly event allows children to get up close to all the farm animals on display.
All of the demonstrations and hands-on workshops are FREE and there are plenty of other activities on offer too, including ride on tractors, Moo Music, arts and crafts and much more.
Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Springtime Live is always a huge hit with families.
"There’s plenty of workshops, farm animals and fun activities to do for youngsters.
"The last few tickets are available so be sure to get yours before they go.”
Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Saturday, March 23, from 9am till 4.30pm.
Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children, or a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £36, with under two’s going free.
Tickets can only be booked in advance and will not be available on the gate.
To buy tickets and for more information, visit www.springtimelive.co.uk