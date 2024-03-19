Springtime Live in Harrogate promises farming fun for all the family as last few tickets remain

The last few tickets are remaining for Springtime Live which comes to Harrogate on Saturday, celebrating the best of food, farming and countryside.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:25 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 14:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Saturday (March 23) at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, entry to this years event will be by advance ticket only.

From pigs and goats, to ferrets and giant tortoises, the family-friendly event allows children to get up close to all the farm animals on display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of the demonstrations and hands-on workshops are FREE and there are plenty of other activities on offer too, including ride on tractors, Moo Music, arts and crafts and much more.

The last few tickets are remaining for the hugely popular Springtime Live which comes to Harrogate on SaturdayThe last few tickets are remaining for the hugely popular Springtime Live which comes to Harrogate on Saturday
The last few tickets are remaining for the hugely popular Springtime Live which comes to Harrogate on Saturday

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Springtime Live is always a huge hit with families.

"There’s plenty of workshops, farm animals and fun activities to do for youngsters.

"The last few tickets are available so be sure to get yours before they go.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Saturday, March 23, from 9am till 4.30pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children, or a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £36, with under two’s going free.

Tickets can only be booked in advance and will not be available on the gate.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit www.springtimelive.co.uk

Related topics:HarrogateTicketsGreat Yorkshire Showground