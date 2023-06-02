St Catherine's Bridlington Support Group to host a fundraising fashion show to help provide care to those in need
The event is supported by Bridlington based business The Old Railway UK, an independent fashion retail store selling handmade, ethically produced clothes and accessories.
The fundraiser has been organised in support of Saint Catherine’s Hospice, which provides care to those with life limiting illnesses, as well as supporting carers and loved ones.
All of their services are provided free of charge, meaning that they rely heavily on fundraising.
The event will take place on Thursday, June 13 at Sewerby Methodist Church. Alongside the fashion show, there will be a raffle and light refreshments available.
The fashion show will start at 7:30pm and tickets cost £5.
For tickets, call the Bridlington Support Group on 01262 673831 or visit The Old Railway UK, 2 Prospect Arcade, Bridlington.