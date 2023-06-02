The event is supported by Bridlington based business The Old Railway UK, an independent fashion retail store selling handmade, ethically produced clothes and accessories.

The fundraiser has been organised in support of Saint Catherine’s Hospice, which provides care to those with life limiting illnesses, as well as supporting carers and loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of their services are provided free of charge, meaning that they rely heavily on fundraising.

Saint Catherine's Bridlington Support Group are holding a fashion show fundraiser at Sewerby Methodist Church. Credit: Google Maps.

Most Popular

The event will take place on Thursday, June 13 at Sewerby Methodist Church. Alongside the fashion show, there will be a raffle and light refreshments available.

The fashion show will start at 7:30pm and tickets cost £5.