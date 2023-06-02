News you can trust since 1882
St Catherine's Bridlington Support Group to host a fundraising fashion show to help provide care to those in need

Saint Catherine's Bridlington Support Group will be hosting a special fundraising fashion show this June.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:34 BST

The event is supported by Bridlington based business The Old Railway UK, an independent fashion retail store selling handmade, ethically produced clothes and accessories.

The fundraiser has been organised in support of Saint Catherine’s Hospice, which provides care to those with life limiting illnesses, as well as supporting carers and loved ones.

All of their services are provided free of charge, meaning that they rely heavily on fundraising.

Saint Catherine's Bridlington Support Group are holding a fashion show fundraiser at Sewerby Methodist Church. Credit: Google Maps.Saint Catherine's Bridlington Support Group are holding a fashion show fundraiser at Sewerby Methodist Church. Credit: Google Maps.
Saint Catherine's Bridlington Support Group are holding a fashion show fundraiser at Sewerby Methodist Church. Credit: Google Maps.
    The event will take place on Thursday, June 13 at Sewerby Methodist Church. Alongside the fashion show, there will be a raffle and light refreshments available.

    The fashion show will start at 7:30pm and tickets cost £5.

    For tickets, call the Bridlington Support Group on 01262 673831 or visit The Old Railway UK, 2 Prospect Arcade, Bridlington.

