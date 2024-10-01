St Peter's Church, Hackness to host 'unique musical experience'
Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the extraordinary concert which features an eclectic mix of live music, lighting, visuals and narration to heighten the senses, linking sound and vision through the ages from the perspective of the Anglo Saxon Rock in St Peter’s Church in Hackness.
Located in the fantastic historical building, ‘The Rock’, an 8th Century Anglo-Saxon Cross, has witnessed the evolution of sound and music and the invention of lighting and effects, inspiring a concert with a musical timeline through the centuries, accompanied by the amazing vocals of Saffron De Bonheur, Hackness Ladies Choir and A Cappella.
Their performances will tell the story and showcase a unique musical journey through time, from Monks chanting, to songs and melodies of the Elizabethan era, right up to modern day classics, blending divine monastic chant with 20th century hits inspired by nature, the planets and the world around us.
Tickets for the concert, which takes place on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2 are priced £15 each and are available online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/hacknesschurch
Doors open at 6.30pm, with the performance commencing at 7.00 pm, with money raised going to Saint Catherine’s Hospice and St Peter’s Church.
