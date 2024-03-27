Stalls, raffle and cake: St Catherine's to host Spring Coffee Morning in Bridlington

St Catherine’s Bridlington Support group are set to host a special Spring Coffee Morning in April.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
The Coffee Morning will take place on April 9 at the Expanse Hotel in Bridlington. Photo: Google Maps/Canva.The Coffee Morning will take place on April 9 at the Expanse Hotel in Bridlington. Photo: Google Maps/Canva.
The Coffee Morning will take place on April 9 at the Expanse Hotel in Bridlington. Photo: Google Maps/Canva.

The event will be held at the Expanse Hotel, located on North Marine Drive in Bridlington.

It will feature a number stalls to peruse, a raffle and a lots of tasty homemade cakes to choose from.

The Spring Coffee Morning will take place on Tuesday April 9, from 10am until 2pm.

Entrance to the event costs £4.00 and includes coffee and biscuits.

Visit https://www.saintcatherines.org.uk/ for more information.

