Stalls, raffle and cake: St Catherine's to host Spring Coffee Morning in Bridlington
St Catherine’s Bridlington Support group are set to host a special Spring Coffee Morning in April.
The event will be held at the Expanse Hotel, located on North Marine Drive in Bridlington.
It will feature a number stalls to peruse, a raffle and a lots of tasty homemade cakes to choose from.
The Spring Coffee Morning will take place on Tuesday April 9, from 10am until 2pm.
Entrance to the event costs £4.00 and includes coffee and biscuits.
Visit https://www.saintcatherines.org.uk/ for more information.