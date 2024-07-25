Steam and diesel model trains set to run again at Ryedale attraction - here's when
Scarborough and District Railway Modellers are celebrating 46 years of model making since their club’s formation in 1978.
Ten working layouts will be on display, supported by model making demonstrations and trade support.
There’s a range of scales and gauges, from 0 gauge (1:43), the popular 00 gauge (1:76), the smaller N gauge (1:148) and others, that will be running trains throughout both days. There’s even a ‘Thomas for Kids’ layout for the young (and young at heart) to test out their train driving skills.
TMC, the local model centre, have sponsored the event, and other local businesses have supported the Club with some fantastic raffle prizes to be won, including family passes to Flamingoland, a Cropton brewery tour with lunch, family passes to Eden Camp and for NYMR. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the venue. The Club are very grateful for these generous donations to help make the event an even more enjoyable occasion for the whole family.
For more information on the show and on the club, visit www.sdrmweb.co.uk
