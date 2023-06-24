Summer fun at Dalby Forest, near Pickering - here's seven ideas to keep the kids out of mischief!

The team at the 8,000-acre forest has put together some fun-filled activities to keep the whole family entertained – pack up your picnic and enjoy a low-cost day in nature.

Here’s a taster of the summer fun

1. Lawn game fun – table tennis, bean bag toss and plenty more classics!

2. Get on the hunt for Zog - collect golden stars as your little dragons search for Zog through the forest, while learning how to help care for the forest.

3. Gruffalo orienteering trail - a fun, navigational challenge at Dalby Forest using a simple map to find 12 Gruffalo markers hidden in the deep, dark wood.

4. Summer quiz trail – Get those thinking caps on with our summer-themed quiz trail and test your knowledge!

5. Grandfather Oak playground - Swing, climb, hide and spark their imaginations. Test your climbing skills on this fun playground with so much for the mind to explore. Hide away in our wooden teepees, clamber on the climbing frame or make your way round the playground and find your joy in the wildplay area.

6. Go Ape Treetop Adventure - Built for the whole family, this is the ultimate tree top experience of wobbly bridges, intricate crossings and an awesome zip wire finale in Dalby Forest.