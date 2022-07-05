Summer Reading Challenge is returning to Bridlington libraries

The Summer Reading Challenge 2022 takes place at local libraries.

Produced by The Reading Agency and delivered in partnership with libraries, The Summer Reading Challenge aims to encourage children to read throughout the holidays.

Librarian Jess McCarthy said: “Register at your local library and get your free collector’s card and stickers; keep us updated on your reading throughout the six weeks and then visit us again for your super certificate and finisher’s medal.

“We also have an amazing programme of events with a Gadgeteers theme, including Lego Art, Storytimes, puppet shows, Lab Rascals, Lion Learners and more.”