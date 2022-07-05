Summer Reading Challenge is returning to Bridlington libraries

The East Riding Libraries team said it is excited to present ‘Gadgeteers: Summer Reading Challenge 2022’. This year’s challenge will show that “science is all around”.

By Phil Hutchinson
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:14 am
The Summer Reading Challenge 2022 takes place at local libraries.
Produced by The Reading Agency and delivered in partnership with libraries, The Summer Reading Challenge aims to encourage children to read throughout the holidays.

Librarian Jess McCarthy said: “Register at your local library and get your free collector’s card and stickers; keep us updated on your reading throughout the six weeks and then visit us again for your super certificate and finisher’s medal.

“We also have an amazing programme of events with a Gadgeteers theme, including Lego Art, Storytimes, puppet shows, Lab Rascals, Lion Learners and more.”

Go to www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/gadgeteers to sign up for the events.

