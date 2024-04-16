Tea and PV Event in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You may have read recently about the Yorkshire coast churches that have been key to a groundbreaking project which has produced enough energy to make over one million cups of tea – and has now been nominated for a prestigious national award.

One of these churches is Queen's Street Methodist in central Scarborough. On Saturday 18th, during the regular 'Pop In' coffee morning running from 10-12, they will be holding an event to celebrate the installation of solar panels on its building. The church acts as a major community hub and the many events that are held there will befit from the sustainable power it now generates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...