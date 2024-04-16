Tea and PV Event in Scarborough
You may have read recently about the Yorkshire coast churches that have been key to a groundbreaking project which has produced enough energy to make over one million cups of tea – and has now been nominated for a prestigious national award.
One of these churches is Queen's Street Methodist in central Scarborough. On Saturday 18th, during the regular 'Pop In' coffee morning running from 10-12, they will be holding an event to celebrate the installation of solar panels on its building. The church acts as a major community hub and the many events that are held there will befit from the sustainable power it now generates.
The event on the 18th will be an opportunity to learn more about the project and ask questions of its key participants, including Energy for Tomorrow, the principal funding organisation. Everyone is welcome.