The new outdoor experience will open on Tuesday July 23.

The Edge Aerial Adventure, a brand-new high ropes attraction, will launch this month at South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington - just in time for the summer holidays.

The largest of its kind in Yorkshire, the new outdoor experience will open at the park, at Pioneer Road, Bridlington, on Tuesday July 23, offering two challenging rope courses for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, this attraction is designed for all individuals - ages six and up (and 1.2m tall) - families, friends, schools, groups and work colleagues to have fun, challenge themselves, build bonding, teamwork and improve health and wellbeing.

There are two rope courses at The Edge Aerial Adventure – high and low – depending on which height visitors want to try. Both offer 20 different elements and finish with an exciting zip wire.

The low ropes activities include:

Climbing ladders, ‘flying carpet’ platforms, swinging logs, a zig-zag bridge, a tunnel, a wall traverse, hanging buoys, a wobbly balance beam, a platform bridge, a ‘Charlie Chaplin Walk’, a V bridge, balance beam, hanging vines, Burma Bridge, plank bridge, net traverse, log cradles, ‘Postman’s Wall’, net bridge, tyre steps, hanging crosses and a zip wire.

The high ropes activities include:

Climbing ladders, hanging stepping stones, see-saw platforms, travelling buoy, chasm jump, half crown, chassis logs, hanging stirrups, staggered plank bridge, log cradles, hanging crosses, tunnel, full crown, wall traverse, stepping stone logs, hanging tyres, up and under hoops, hanging loops, Burma Bridge, split net, pendulum logs and a zip wire.

The attraction will be open until the end of November and will reopen in March next year.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism said: “This is something completely new to Bridlington and the East Riding.

“It’s a fun and active experience for everyone and I’m so pleased we can bring another fantastic, quality attraction to the east coast which will no doubt be popular with local residents, visitors to South Cliff and tourists from further afield.”

The Edge Aerial Adventure is open from 10am-7pm daily, with hourly slots available.

There is also a children’s play area on site and refreshments can be purchased from the Spa on the Go food truck next to the course.

Visit www.edgeaerialadventure.co.uk for more information and to book tickets