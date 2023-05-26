News you can trust since 1882
The English National Outdoor Tug of War Championships is set to come to Bridlington

The Tug of War Association’s English National Outdoor Tug of War Championships is coming to Bridlington Rugby Club on Saturday, June 17.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th May 2023, 13:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:04 BST

The event will feature weight classes for men's teams, ladies' teams, junior teams and mixed teams. Participants will be competing for gold, silver and bronze medals, with the winning teams qualifying to represent England at the World Championships in Switzerland, as well as the British and Irish Championships held in Scotland.

Teams from all over England will take part in the event, including some who represented England at the 2022 World Championships in the Netherlands.

The event is being supported by Bridlington Rugby Club and the Yorkshire Coast BID.

Participants will be competing for gold, silver and bronze medals.
    A spokesperson for Bridlington Rugby Club said: "We are excited to host the English National Outdoor Tug of War Championships in Bridlington this year.

    "We have been preparing for this event for months and look forward to welcoming the teams and spectators to our club. We are confident that the event will be a huge success and wish all the teams the best of luck."

    Martyn Coltman, Director of Yorkshire Coast BID, said: "We are thrilled to support the English National Outdoor Tug of War Championships in Bridlington this year, which will bring a boost to the local economy and showcase the town as a fantastic destination for sporting events.

    “We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the country and wish all the teams the best of luck."

    The Tug of War Association was founded in 1958 with the objective of developing Tug of War at all levels.

    Alan Knott, spokesperson for the Tug of War Association, said: "We are delighted to bring the English National Outdoor Tug of War Championships to the Yorkshire Coast, and we expect a high level of competition this year.

    “The championships showcase the strength, teamwork, and skill of the participating teams, and we're excited to see what they can achieve. We're confident that the Bridlington Rugby Club and the whole town will provide an excellent venue for the event."

    The event will offer fun for the whole family with plenty of food and drink available, as well as other activities on the day.

    Visit www.tugofwar.co.uk for more information or follow @englandtugofwar on social media.

