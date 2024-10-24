The Last Leg host comedian Josh Widdicombe to perform at Scarborough Spa next year- here's how to get tickets

Scarborough Spa has announced that comedy star Josh Widdicombe will be coming to the Yorkshire coast on October 3 2025.

Comedy giant Josh Widdicombe is heading to the Scarborough Spa next October on his 'Not my Cup of Tea' tour.

Josh Widdicombe is back on tour and will be performing at Scarborough Spa on October 3, 2025.

By now he has almost certainly mastered the art of stand-up, either that or he has wasted the last 15 years of his life. Come along and decide for yourself. Expect it to be shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier and with more references to tea.

Josh co-hosts the hugely popular podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett, which has somehow become so popular that they undertook a live arena tour in 2023 and released a book which topped the Sunday Times Bestseller Charts. He’s co-hosted in over 30 series of the multi-award-winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg, is a team captain on Sky Max’s Rob Beckett’s Smart TV and co-hosts Sky’s Hold The Front Page. And he has an almost complete collection of Panini football sticker books.

Tickets are on sale now and are available via https://tinyurl.com/yw7v5m23 or call the box office on 01723 376774.