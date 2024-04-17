The 'Laughing Gardener' of Bridlington to hold charity fundraiser show alongside raffle and plant sale
Paul Robinson, a Bridlington resident, has been involved in gardening for 40 years and the upcoming Laughing Gardener show will be his 335th event.
This event is special because he is fundraising for MS charity in honour of Amy Green, a 27-year-old woman from Beverley who was diagnosed with MS last year.
Paul Robinson said: “I have have known Amy for a few years, as we both work in care for our day jobs.
“She is in remission at the moment, although her MS has been flaring up recently and she has had to go for another MRI scan.
“We are all crossing our fingers everything is okay for Amy. She is an inspirational young lady who always does her best to be positive.
“My wife Jo helps me with the Laughing Gardener shows and it's great! We have the same passion for gardening and entertaining people, and we both love raising money for charity. “Raising awareness is also vitally important to us.”
The Laughing Gardener show is a unique blend of fun entertainment and plenty of gardening knowledge.
There will be a raffle, as well as cakes and plants for sale supplied by Reighton Nurseries. The show will take place at Bridlington CYP Sports Centre, on Gypsey road, on April 18.
Doors open at 6.45pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm and lasting until approximately 9pm.
To reserve tickets contact Mr Robinson on 01262403435, or contact via the Laughing Gardener Facebook page.