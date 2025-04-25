The Scarborough Fair: 260 events in 74 locations across five festivals as 2025 event set to be 'biggest celebration ever'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“The biggest celebration of arts, culture and sporting activities ever seen in Scarborough” will be staged to help to attract more visitors to the town.

Five festivals – featuring more than 260 events in 74 locations – will form this year’s Scarborough Fair programme, taking place over three months from May to July.

The festivals are:

Big Ideas By The Sea (May 16-30).

The 360 ALLSTARS will be one of the main attractions, performing at Scarborough Extreme in July. Photo: Matt Loncar

Scarborough Streets (May 30 until June 1).

Scarborough Fringe (June 13-22).

Scarborough Art (July 5 until August 3).

Scarborough Extreme (July 12-14).

Arts and crafts will feature during this year’s The Scarborough Fair, which features five festivals over three months

Julian Caddy, festival director for The Scarborough Fair, said: “The summer season of The Scarborough Fair is an opportunity to support and celebrate both the great talent of local people, as well as welcome those from across the world.

“The sports and creative industries bring us together, define our identity and are essential for our well-being, so we are delighted with the broad range of activities and entertainment on offer over the next three months.”

Last year’s events attracted more than 130,000 visitors, and organisers hope those figures will be surpassed in 2025.

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for arts and culture, said: “This year’s series of festivals demonstrates our commitment to arts and culture, not just in Scarborough, but across the county as a whole.

Fashion from the west coast of Africa will be one of the attractions during Nigerian Season at The Scarborough Fair

“We have built on the success of last year’s programme and will, I believe, deliver the biggest celebration of arts, culture and sporting activities ever seen in Scarborough, and one I am sure everyone will want to be a part of.”

The Scarborough Fair has partnered with Big Ideas By The Sea for the opening event, which features music, spoken word, astrology, archaeological digs and much more.

The next event, Scarborough Streets, held during the May half-term holiday, features free street performances, activities, walkabout acts and workshops on Westborough, Aberdeen Walk, North Street and in the Crescent Gardens.

Creativity of all kinds, in venues large and small, is the focus of Scarborough Fringe.

A BMX rider greets the crowd at last year’s Scarborough Extreme. This year's event will take place over three days in July, following public demand

The festival includes comedy, music, dance, theatre, spoken word, workshops and family shows.

Scarborough Art provides a platform for 70 mostly local, visual artists of all disciplines.

Visitors will be able to view, learn about and buy work directly from the artists who have created it in galleries, outdoor locations, artists’ studios and their homes.

In addition, the town will host the first ever Nigerian Season as part of Scarborough Fringe and Scarborough Art, featuring creative stars of Nigeria, with theatre performances, photography and fashion.

Following public demand, Scarborough Extreme will take place over three days.

Saturday is Showcase Day in North Bay, with local sports groups, communities and businesses showing off what Scarborough has to offer.

There will be displays by extreme sports athletes, including 360 ALLSTARS, plus national governing bodies British Cycling, Parkour UK and Skateboarding GB. Music performances by Sound of Scarborough will take place throughout the day.

Taster Day follows on the Sunday, allowing visitors to try out some of the sports and activities on offer at locations across town, while Monday is Performance Day, with a skydive by Skydive GB, landing outside Scarborough Spa, followed by two performances by the 360 ALLSTARS in the Grand Hall.

For more details about all of this year’s events and ticket information, visit https://scarboroughfair.uk/