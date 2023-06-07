News you can trust since 1882
The Secret Gardens event in Bridlington Old Town will open up gardens normally closed to the public for one weekend only

Bridlington Old Town is ready to show off their blooms in their Secret Gardens event, which is in partnership with the RNLI Gardens.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST

The event will be teaming up with the RNLI as part of their nationwide garden event.

Local homeowners within the Old Town of Bridlington will be opening their gardens to the public whilst also helping raise vital funds for the RNLI, the volunteer service that saves lives at sea.

Debbie Atkinson from the Bridlington Old Town Association said: “We are proud to be welcoming the RNLI to work alongside us at this year’s Secret Garden event.

The Bridlington Old Town Secret Gardens event will take place on June 24 and June 25.The Bridlington Old Town Secret Gardens event will take place on June 24 and June 25.
    “Not only because of the courageous work that they do guarding our coastline, tirelessly working to save and protect our residents and visitors from the perils of the sea, but also because of all the voluntary work they do.

    “As an Association, we are about that and keeping things local, so knowing that any proceeds would be going straight to the Bridlington Lifeboat is just fantastic.

    “Our amazing garden owners are happy to have a member of the RNLI team in their gardens, just adding to the atmosphere and bringing another element of surprise to the gardens.

    “What will you find in these special secret spaces? Come along and find out’.

    It is the ideal opportunity for people to be invited behind normally closed doors and see these wonderful gardens whilst at the same time learning about the vital work carried out by the RNLI at Bridlington.

    The event will be taking place on the weekend of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June between 10am-4pm.

