This is your ultimate guide to the Coronation events happening in and around Scarborough on Sunday

The day of ceremony and pageantry on Saturday saw the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who was crowned as Queen Camilla.

There are plenty of events taking place across our region on Sunday to celebrate this historic event and here is what is happening…

The Royal Hotel

There are plenty of events taking place across Scarborough on Sunday to celebrate the Coronation

The hotel are celebrating the Coronation with their Coronation Afternoon Tea between noon and 4pm.

Party in the Park in Sherburn

The Sherburn community are hosting a ‘Party in the Park’, which will take place at Sherburn Sports and Social Club.

The celebrations will take place between 3pm and 7pm and there will be music, stalls, raffles and sports activities, followed by an evening barbecue.

Multi-denominational Service and Big Coronation Picnic

In Ayton from 11am, there is a Multi-denominational Service on Mill Green in West Ayton with the British Legion, Scouts and Cubs.

From noon till 5pm, there will be a 'Big Coronation Picnic' on the Playing Fields on Wilsons Lane in Ayton, where you can bring your own picnic.

There will be sports and entertainment for the children and a hot food van on site from 3pm.

In the evening from 6.30pm until 10pm, there is barn dance with food and a bar in Ayton Village Hall.

Entry is £5 per person (children – free) and tickets can be bought from Rosie by calling 01723 862019.

Picnic in the Park and Party in the Park

Wykeham Cricket Club will be having a 'Picnic in the Park' event at the cricket club between 12pm and 4pm.

There will be family activities, tombola, bouncy castle and you're encouraged to bring your own picnic.

From 6pm until late, there will be a 'Party in the Park', with live music from Mark Stanley and guests are asked to bring a dish for the buffet.

Coronation Celebrations in Filey

Filey Town Council are inviting you all to the Crescent Gardens for a day filled with fun for everyone to enjoy.

Entertainment is from 11am until 4pm and includes The Counterfeit Celts, Bite the Bullitt, North Yorkshire Majorettes, The Jamie Alexander Band and much more.

The Big Lunch

Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall will be hosting 'The Big Lunch' between noon and 3pm.

Bring along your lunch and you can enjoy games for the children, music and fun.

Coronation Celebrations at St Marys Church

Between 6.30pm and 8pm, the church are hosting a celebratory event to help herald and bring in the Coronation of King Charles lll.

A celebration within the church will be designed to engage with the community, with the Reverend Richard Walker and the Royal British Legion.

Coronation Celebrations at The Mayfield Pub

The Mayfield Pub in Seamer will be hosting a Coronation event.

They will have a royally decorated beer garden with marque, wood oven cooked pizzas, bouncy castles, Studio 3 dance show, magic show, Punch and Judy and live music all day.

Coronation Party at Sledmere House

Between 10am and 5pm, Sledmere House are hosting The Coronation Big Lunch where people are invited to bring along your own picnic, or pre-order a delicious Picnic Hamper from The Coach House Cafe.

There will also be a number of fun competitions and games including Best Dressed Coronation Outfit, Best Decorated Children’s Crown, Most Royal Looking Dog and Best Dressed Coronation Cake, with prizes to be won.

Lilly’s Independent Street Artisan Coronation Fair

The fair is heading to The Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street from 10.30am.