This weekend's Super Soapbox Challenge, which was due to take place in Bridlington, has been postponed

The Super Soapbox Challenge will now take place on Sunday October 2

News of the postponement was announced on the event’s Facebook page on Friday morning (September 9).

The message read: “Following the extremely sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, we have taken the decision to postpone the Yorkshire Coast BID Super Soapbox Challenge as a mark of respect which was scheduled for this Sunday, September 11 in Bridlington.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Organisers have held discussions with Yorkshire Coast BID to make the necessary arrangements to move the race to a new date and the Super Soapbox Challenge has now been rescheduled for Sunday October 2.

All the details of the event, including race timings, remain unchanged and will be moved to that date.