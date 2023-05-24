Kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours took to the air over the weekend (Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21) at the picturesque location. The free event in Bridlington also offered food and drink stalls, fairground rides and children's entertainment.

Organisers of the event estimated that around 15,000 people attended the event over the two days.

There were professional flying demonstrations, while visitors had the opportunity to have a go with the impressive kites.

Kites of all sizes and shapes were on display at Sewerby Fields. Credit: Yorkshire Post/Tony Johnson

A Bridlington Kite Festival spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “Thank you to everyone who came to the festival this weekend.

"We hope you enjoyed the event as much as we did. See you next year!”

The organisers are welcoming feedback at https://loom.ly/PmbNxd4

Great weather brought out the visitors. Credit: Yorkshire Post/Tony Johnson