Thousands of residents and visitors expected to attend Bridlington Armed Forces and Community Day

Residents and visitors will, once again, descend on Bridlington town centre next month to show their appreciation to members of the Armed Forces.

This year’s Bridlington Armed Forces and Community Day, in conjunction with Bridlington Military Assistance Social Hub (M.A.S.H), will be held on Saturday, June 22 between 10am and 4pm.

A parade will step off at 11am from alongside the War Memorial Gardens before winding its way through town. It is expected to finish next to the Bridlington Lifeboat station at 11.25am.

Saluting Dias will be at the Yacht Club, opposite the Spa, to acknowledge the numerous veterans, serving personnel, cadets, Scouts, Guides and any other organisations taking part in the march.

The parade will step off at 11am from alongside the War Memorial Gardens. Photo: TCF Photography

Entertainment includes Paula Marie (vintage singer); Driffield Male Voice Choir; Coastal Choirs; various military vehicles; a 10-plane fly-past; local and national military stalls; Airsoft shooting range; and a GXO HGV simulator.

A spokesperson said: “There will be entertainment, the Military Assistance Social Hub, various veterans’ associations, cadets, food stalls, Gurkhas, a fly-past, and talks about WWII, D-Day, and the Battle of Britain.

"The event is taking place on the same weekend as the Vintage Festival in the Old Town.”

The free Vintage Festival Day, on Sunday, June 23 from 10.30am, will see a full road closure on the High Street with themed stalls running along the thoroughfare.

There will be wartime and military vehicles; people in re-enactment uniforms; street dancing and music; a food court area; and a small Armed Forces parade to open the event.

As part of the event, a “Ride of Honour” will take place from Squires Cafe Bar at Sherburn in Elmet, starting at 7am.

Registration for the motorbike ride starts from that time with the parade setting off at 9am. The arrival in Bridlington will coincide with the start of the main Armed Forces Day parade.

Online registration is £18, and includes a T-shirt. Any money raised from the event will go to the Royal British Legion and M.A.S.H.