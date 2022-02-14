Three bands head to The Black Lion in March with all funds raised going to the Hinge Centre

Pennine Suite is going from strength to strength after a recent name and line up change.

Three bands are set to perform at The Black Lion in Bridlington’s Old Town, raising money for the Hinge Centre.

York-based Pennine Suite, Manchester’s The Matchbox and Seattle On The Mantle, from Scarborough, will be at the venue on Friday, March 18 (7.30pm to 11pm).Pennine Suite is going from strength to strength after a recent name and line up change, while The Matchbox have been making strides on both sides of the Pennines over the last couple of years.

Seattle On The Mantle will be making a return to The Black Lion after a well received reception supporting Trueman and The Indoor League last year.

James Williams, who has organised the event, said: “The event starts at 7:30pm at The Black Lion and entry is ‘pay what you can’ from as little as £1. The suggested donation is £3 and buying e-tickets is encouraged via the Eventbrite site.”

Go to tinyurl.com/penninesuitetix to buy tickets or for more information.