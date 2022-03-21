Three East Coast Churches and Community Music Festival concerts to raise cash for Ukraine refuges

Flamborough village hall.

The ‘from Pharoah to Freedom’ concert, a musical by Roger Jones, will be held over three nights at three different venues.

The first concert will take place at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road, Bridlington, on Thursday, April 7 at 7pm.

The following night, on Friday, April 8 at 7pm, the event moves to Flamborough village hall on South Sea Road.

The third concert is at Christ Church, on Quay Road, Bridlington, at 7pm on Saturday, April 9.

Entry to the concerts is free. However, a collection will be taken in aid of Ukrainian Refuge Crisis.

A spokesman said: “With the war in Ukraine dominating our TV news bulletins ‘Escape to Freedom’ has taken on a reality not seen since the second world war. To describe the journey of an estimated four million people from the war to safety as an ‘escape’ falls far short of the heartbreak and suffering.

“The trustees at ECCCMF have decided that all the money raised from our production will be donated to the Ukrainian Refuge Crisis.”