Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate are now on sale.

After the success of a switch to a four-day run last summer, the 164th Great Yorkshire Show will keep to the new format which has been so popular with visitors and exhibitors.

Organisers say they are planning an action-packed programme next year from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14, with further announcements coming on the website.

"You can expect to see the best animals in the country competing, including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside,” said a spokesperson.

"Tickets to the Great Yorkshire Show make the ideal festive gift - so book yours today in time for Christmas.”

Tickets are available only in advance and, due to the popularity of the show, are likely to sell out.