Tickets now on sale for Halloween celebrations at North Yorkshire’s Stockeld Park

This year, the much-loved adventure park has sought inspiration from the Mexican festival of Dia de los Muertos to bring a splash of joyful colour to the usual menu of spooky Halloween fun.

The family festivities will take place from Saturday 22 to Sunday 30 October with lots for everyone to enjoy – whether in the family friendly adventure park or at the haunted farmhouse.

The Enchanted Forest will be transformed into a vibrant fall festival with decorations ranging from skeletons, butterflies and flowers in bright colours.

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween celebrations at North Yorkshire’s Stockeld Park

Little explorers might find themselves face to face with magical enchanting ancestors roaming the forest to share stories.

The week-long Halloween activities will include pumpkin picking, which includes a free pumpkin for every paying child and the famous Magical Maze will be transformed into an exciting Monster Maze, where guests will be tasked with hunting down some of the friendly monsters wandering within.

All adventure playgrounds will be open for visitors meaning hours of fun with every Halloween ticket.

Families can also enjoy a fun panto-style monster show with spooky twists and lots of laughs – Monster Mash will be shown three times daily with tickets priced at £3.50 per person.

A spooktacular themed laser tag game will also be on offer in the Laser Adventure area and the Escape House at the Haunted Farmhouse will provide an escape room experience in one of the most haunted buildings in Yorkshire.