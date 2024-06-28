Tickets selling fast! Don't miss out on Bridlington comedy night full of award-winning stand-ups
Bridlington based M.C. Rob Miles will be introducing six incredible comedians at the event, including a few award winners, for a night full of laugh out loud comedy.
Acts include headliner Jed Salisbury, Josh Sedman (winner of Cat and Stick New Comedian of the Year Award), Ishi Khan, Ian Winter, Edd Jefferson and Stan Skinny.
The event will take place on July 23 at the Spotlight Theatre, located at 55A West St, Bridlington YO15 3DZ.
Please note this event is not suitable for children and is 18+ only.
Tickets are £12 each, visit https://www.bridspa.com/buy-tickets/?id=946402 to purchase.
This event has been organised in partnership with Harbourside Theatre Group. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552296322307 to find out more.
