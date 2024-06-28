Tickets selling fast! Don't miss out on Bridlington comedy night full of award-winning stand-ups

By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Jun 2024, 16:20 BST
The comedy event will take place at the Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington on July 29.The comedy event will take place at the Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington on July 29.
The comedy event will take place at the Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington on July 29.
Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington is set to host a fantastic comedy night, promising to bring the brightest and best stand up comedians from across Yorkshire and beyond.

Bridlington based M.C. Rob Miles will be introducing six incredible comedians at the event, including a few award winners, for a night full of laugh out loud comedy.

Acts include headliner Jed Salisbury, Josh Sedman (winner of Cat and Stick New Comedian of the Year Award), Ishi Khan, Ian Winter, Edd Jefferson and Stan Skinny.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will take place on July 23 at the Spotlight Theatre, located at 55A West St, Bridlington YO15 3DZ.

Please note this event is not suitable for children and is 18+ only.

Tickets are £12 each, visit https://www.bridspa.com/buy-tickets/?id=946402 to purchase.

This event has been organised in partnership with Harbourside Theatre Group. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552296322307 to find out more.

Related topics:TicketsBridlingtonYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.