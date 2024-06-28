Tickets selling fast! Don't miss out on Bridlington comedy night full of award-winning stand-ups

The comedy event will take place at the Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington on July 29.

Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington is set to host a fantastic comedy night, promising to bring the brightest and best stand up comedians from across Yorkshire and beyond.

Bridlington based M.C. Rob Miles will be introducing six incredible comedians at the event, including a few award winners, for a night full of laugh out loud comedy.

Acts include headliner Jed Salisbury, Josh Sedman (winner of Cat and Stick New Comedian of the Year Award), Ishi Khan, Ian Winter, Edd Jefferson and Stan Skinny.

The event will take place on July 23 at the Spotlight Theatre, located at 55A West St, Bridlington YO15 3DZ.

Please note this event is not suitable for children and is 18+ only.

Tickets are £12 each, visit https://www.bridspa.com/buy-tickets/?id=946402 to purchase.