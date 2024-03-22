Tombola stall in Scarborough town centre organised to raise funds for two animal charities

Last year, the volunteers raised £808.47 for the PDSA.

Last year, Maria McGovern-Firth, a volunteer fundraiser for the PDSA, and a team of helpers and collectors, raised the money at a tombola stall in Scarborough town centre in April 2023.

They gathered to present a cheque for £808.47 to branch manager Mrs Julie Griffiths the following month.

The event was such a success that the group are set to hold another tombola stall this Spring.

This year, the event will be held outside of Natwest Bank, in the Scarborough town centre, on Saturday, March 30.

Currently, the volunteers are on the hunt for unwanted gifts that they can to be use as tombola prizes at the event.

Any residents who have an item they would like to donate as a tombola prize can contact Maria McGovern-Firth on 07832 252419. Collection in the Scarborough area can then be arranged prior to the event.

