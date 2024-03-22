Tombola stall in Scarborough town centre organised to raise funds for two animal charities

A team of volunteers will be setting up a Tombola stall in Scarborough town centre to raise funds for the PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals), as well as Ryedale & Scarborough District Cat Welfare.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:11 GMT
Last year, Maria McGovern-Firth, a volunteer fundraiser for the PDSA, and a team of helpers and collectors, raised the money at a tombola stall in Scarborough town centre in April 2023.

They gathered to present a cheque for £808.47 to branch manager Mrs Julie Griffiths the following month.

The event was such a success that the group are set to hold another tombola stall this Spring.

    This year, the event will be held outside of Natwest Bank, in the Scarborough town centre, on Saturday, March 30.

    Currently, the volunteers are on the hunt for unwanted gifts that they can to be use as tombola prizes at the event.

    Any residents who have an item they would like to donate as a tombola price can contact Those who would It should be noted If anyone has any unwanted gifts or presents, who Maria McGovern-Firth on 07832 252419. Collection in the Scarborough area can then be arranged prior to the event. who can arrange collection, in the Scarborough area, all in preparation for this year’s event.

    The PDSA has been taking care of pets in need for over 105 years. They believe that every pet deserves to lead a happy and healthy life, and so care for pets whose owners can’t afford the full cost of their veterinary treatment.

