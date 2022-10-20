The Living Seas team in Flamborough is offering two different seashore safaris this year. Take the kids to explore our local marine life and learn more about the environment while adventuring in the rockpools. Wednesday, October 24, 10am: daytime seashore safari. Thursday, October 25, 10pm: night-time seashore safari. To find out more about both events, visit https://www.ywt.org.uk/events For those in the Halloween spirit you can join Bridlington shop Mighty Lancer Games for a free event on Saturday, October 29 from 11am-3pm. There will be a fancy dress competition, spooky themed games and a spooktacular backdrop for photos! Find out more on their website: https://www.mightylancergames.co.uk/collections/events/products/halloween-fun-day-2022 Join Bridlington Spa this half term for a thrilling Dinosaur experience! The breath-taking stage show will walk you through a living, breathing world of dinosaurs, with two showings taking place on Thursday, October 27. To book, visit its website: https://www.visiteastyorkshire.co.uk/whats-on/dinosaur-adventure-live Halle Story Time show, at the Bridlington Spa, is an interactive, musical retelling of two classic children's stories. Taking place on Wednesday, October 26, this is a show that will captivate the little ones! Visit https://www.bridspa.com/events/?entry=spx_378405 to book. On Wednesday, October 26 visit Sewerby for a fun yet educational dive into the rock pools to learn about marine life from the past to the present. From 11am - 1pm you can discover the secrets of local fossils and compare them to the modern day wildlife that you find. To find out more visit https://www.ywt.org.uk/events/2022-10-26-marine-life-past-and-present At Sledmere this year the Musical Firework Spectacular returns! On Saturday, October 29, you will experience some incredible tunes accompanied by a mesmerising display that will light up your evening. Gates open from 4pm and the display begins at 7.30pm. To book, visit: https://www.sledmerehouse.com/events/details/musical-fireworks-spectacular