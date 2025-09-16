Top things to do at North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard this autumn
The estate offers a rich and atmospheric setting, with an autumn programme that includes candlelit Halloween tours, mischievous pumpkin trails, fungi foraging experiences, and Persian-inspired feasts.
Whether you're seeking family fun, seasonal spookiness, or a cosy bite to eat, there's plenty to enjoy across the estate.
Halloween
Late Night Tours
Celebrate the turn of the season with something a little bit different: an after dark tour of Castle Howard’s halls, corridors and stately rooms.
This atmospheric evening event, led by Castle Howard’s knowledgeable curators, will turn the clock back to how Castle Howard looked before the electric age, and how flickering candlelight creates an entirely different atmosphere in the vast corridors of The House.
A unique way to get into the spirit of Halloween.
This tour lasts two hours and is wheelchair accessible.
Date/times: October 11, 26, 30, 6.30pm
Cost: £48 (£38 for Castle Howard members), including the tour and access to the House and Gardens on the day of the chosen event.
Link: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/DB/whats-on-october-block-1/late-night-tours
Halloween half-term and family activities
Pesky Pumpkin Trailm October 2 to 31
Help find a gaggle of pesky pumpkins hiding around the House!
Silly squash, giggling gourds and pesky pumpkins are up to mischief around the House this October.
Younger visitors and their families are invited to search for them during their visit and use their great spotting skills to discover each one.
The best pumpkin-finders will get a sticker.
The Great Pumpkin Adventure
October 25 to – November 2, 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm
The mischievous Skelves of Skelf Island have a joyful story to tell: The Great Pumpkin Adventure!
Enjoy this jolly play, performed three times a day at Skelf Island Adventure Playground during half-term, with plenty of Skelf-silliness, energy and fun!
Bulb Planting on the South Lake Meadow
October 25 to November 2
11am to 2pm
For the green-fingered, or for those who like to get their hands dirty.
Help the garden volunteers plant bulbs in the South Lake Meadow, which will bloom in Spring.
The bulbs are Snakeshead Fritillary, beautiful, delicate purple and white flowers with a chequered pattern, historically common in meadows and classified as Vulnerable on the Vascular Plant Red Data List for Great Britain.
Cost included in admission. Adults £27, children £13.50, family (2+2) £70.
Eating, drinking and shopping
Sabrina Ghayour Supper Club
Join us for a special Supper Club hosted by Sabrina Ghayour at Castle Howard, where you can hear from Sabrina herself and indulge in a feasting menu of Persian and Middle Eastern-inspired mouth-watering recipes.
Expect a mouth-watering menu of Moroccan-spiced lamb, tahini, ginger, garlic and honey marinated poussin, sweet potato, basil and feta dip, apple and golden raisin Börek, and more!
This is on September 18, 7pm.
Helena Garcia’s Halloween Pop Up and Book Signing
Bake Off’s Helena Garcia, best known for her gorgeously gothic style, is back this with a spook-tacular pop-up in the Farm Shop.
Her fun range of homewares, clothing and gifts will be available from now to October 31.
Autumn essentials in the Farm Shop and Garden Centre
Pumpkins, squashes and gourds in the Farm Shop and Garden Centre: For decorating, eating, or both, a fantastic range of all shapes and sizes, from classic orange pumpkins to more unusually shaped gourds will be available from September 29.
Plus, bring your dog with you for a photo in the Autumnal display, and try out our dog treat pick and mix.
Halloween Party and Bonfire Bonanza Butchery Box
A great selection of six sausages, four burgers and four kebabs for just £20, perfect if you are hosting a get-together.
Available in the Farm Shop October 18 to November 5.
Outdoor explorers
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Event: Fungi Foray
Fantastic fungi pop up everywhere in autumn.
With the most beautifully descriptive names - delightful discos to jubilant jelly babies - these wonderful mushrooms will blow your mind.
This special walk, led by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust experts, explores the Castle Howard Estate to reveal more about the mysterious mushroom kingdom.
Tickets include access to the gardens during the day of your visit.
Fungi Foray on October 5, 10.30am and 1.30pm