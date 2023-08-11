News you can trust since 1882
Tour of Britain: Find out when the UK's biggest professional cycle race will go through Bridlington

Excitement is building ahead of the Tour of Britain’s return to the East Riding - and fans can now find out what time the riders will race through their town.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST
The Tour of Britain will be coming to Bridlington on at approximately 1:59pm on September 5.The Tour of Britain will be coming to Bridlington on at approximately 1:59pm on September 5.
The Tour of Britain will be coming to Bridlington on at approximately 1:59pm on September 5.

On Tuesday, September 5, the East Riding will host stage three of the UK's biggest and most prestigious professional cycle race.

Starting in Goole, at the central precinct on Boothferry Road, the peloton then will head north, taking in towns and villages including Howden, Market Weighton and Driffield.

The riders will then get to see what the East coast has to offer as they race through Bridlington and down to Hornsea, before heading inland towards an expected sprint finish at Beverley Westwood.

The stage also includes a sprint section at Skipsea, as well as two “King of the Mountains” (KoM) climbs, near Market Weighton and Langtoft.

    Here are the estimated timings:

    START: Goole (Boothferry Road) 11:30am

    Howden 11:48am

    Holme-on-Spalding Moor 12:23

    Market Weighton 12:36pm

    KoM: Towthorpe Lane 12:40pm

    Middleton-on-the-Wolds 12:52pm

    Driffield 1:14pm

    KoM: Langtoft 1:32pm

    Rudston 1:44pm

    Bridlington 1:59pm

    SPRINT: Skipsea 2:20pm

    Hornsea 2:32pm

    Tickton 3:12pm

    FINISH: Beverley (York Road) 3:26pm

    East Yorkshire residents can enter new Tour of Britain land art competition

    Coun Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Hosting a whole stage of the Tour of Britain is such an exciting event for the East Riding.

    “As the riders speed through our picturesque landscape, from Goole to Bridlington to Beverley and everywhere in between, let’s line the roads, cheer for the competitors, and show off our creativity with spectacular decorations and land art masterpieces.

    “This is a day to showcase the beauty of the East Riding, so let’s make it unforgettable!”

    To allow the race to take place safely, there will be some road closures at the start and finish lines, and rolling road closures as the peloton makes its way along the route.

    More information on road closures will be published in the run-up to the race.

    The Tour of Britain 2023 will start in Greater Manchester on Sunday, September 3, and finish in South Wales a week later.

    The race will be televised daily on ITV4.

    Visit Tour of Britain - Get on board to find out how to get involved.

