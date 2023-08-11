The Tour of Britain will be coming to Bridlington on at approximately 1:59pm on September 5.

On Tuesday, September 5, the East Riding will host stage three of the UK's biggest and most prestigious professional cycle race.

Starting in Goole, at the central precinct on Boothferry Road, the peloton then will head north, taking in towns and villages including Howden, Market Weighton and Driffield.

The riders will then get to see what the East coast has to offer as they race through Bridlington and down to Hornsea, before heading inland towards an expected sprint finish at Beverley Westwood.

The stage also includes a sprint section at Skipsea, as well as two “King of the Mountains” (KoM) climbs, near Market Weighton and Langtoft.

Here are the estimated timings:

START: Goole (Boothferry Road) 11:30am

Howden 11:48am

Holme-on-Spalding Moor 12:23

Market Weighton 12:36pm

KoM: Towthorpe Lane 12:40pm

Middleton-on-the-Wolds 12:52pm

Driffield 1:14pm

KoM: Langtoft 1:32pm

Rudston 1:44pm

Bridlington 1:59pm

SPRINT: Skipsea 2:20pm

Hornsea 2:32pm

Tickton 3:12pm

FINISH: Beverley (York Road) 3:26pm

Coun Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Hosting a whole stage of the Tour of Britain is such an exciting event for the East Riding.

“As the riders speed through our picturesque landscape, from Goole to Bridlington to Beverley and everywhere in between, let’s line the roads, cheer for the competitors, and show off our creativity with spectacular decorations and land art masterpieces.

“This is a day to showcase the beauty of the East Riding, so let’s make it unforgettable!”

To allow the race to take place safely, there will be some road closures at the start and finish lines, and rolling road closures as the peloton makes its way along the route.

More information on road closures will be published in the run-up to the race.

The Tour of Britain 2023 will start in Greater Manchester on Sunday, September 3, and finish in South Wales a week later.

The race will be televised daily on ITV4.