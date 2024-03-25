Traditional boats spruced up ahead of this year's Bridlington Sailing Cobles Festival in June

Lettering on Gratitude is applied by Andrew Asquith. Photos: Paul L Arro

The coble is having some minor superficial woodwork replaced before undergoing a complete repaint. All the work being carried out by retired coble builder John Clarkson and his team of volunteers.

Originally built in 1976 by Amble master coble builder Hector Handyside for Dave Wharton of Whitby, the 26ft Gratitude is a beautiful example of the traditional sailing cobles that once graced the north east coast of England in great numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due next in the workshop will be Gansey Lass, one of the two identical sailing cobles built side by side at Bridlington by John Clarkson and Joe Gelsthorpe in 2014. Both 26ft in length, the two cobles were the last to be built on the Yorkshire coast and thereby identified that coble building was still alive in the port.

Most Popular

The coble Gratitude is almost ready to go back to the harbour. Photos: Paul L Arro

The 40ft coble Three Brothers, owned by the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners but maintained and sailed by BSCPS members, will be going into the Vessel Maintenance Facility (VMF) on the harbourside within the next few months – some essential restoration work having been identified during a recent survey of the coble.

A BSCPS spokesperson said: “Along with five other locally based sailing cobles, a scaffie yawl and a Stroma yole, Bridlington can boast the largest fleet of traditional heritage vessels on the north east coast. This is due mainly to the success of the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society and the enthusiasm, together with dedication, of its membership.

"The society is growing year on year and one of the main events staged annually is the Sailing Coble Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Always keen to increase the number of cobles attending the festival, and the variety of traditional vessels taking part, the society would like to hear from anyone willing to join this annual weekend event celebrating the ubiquitous coble. Bridlington is without doubt the 'Sailing Coble Capital of Great Britain'.”