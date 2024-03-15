'Two left feet? Bring them both along!': Hunmanby based Square Dance Club welcomes new members
The first intake of dancers completed their Square Dance teaching program towards the end of last year.
Thegroup celebrated their success at our Christmas party, when they were presented with their certificates.
For every ten events the dancers attend, they will receive a small reward. Shopping is already underway, as some dancers are already due their first reward.
A spokesperson for the group said: “The dancers are now happily consolidating their dancing and thoroughly enjoying themselves. New long-term friendships have been made and lots of fun and laughter shared.
“Square Dancing is the most social and fun dancing you can do! If you’d like to liven things up, meet new friends, have great fun, as well as get some gentle mental and physical exercise, then come along and dance with us.
“No experience needed. Two left feet? Bring them both along! No fancy steps or routines to learn.
“New dancers, any age, are always welcome, with or without a dance partner.”
The club meets every Tuesday, from 1pm to 3pm, at Spring Café, Stonegate, Hunmanby. It costs £2 perdancer per session.
Contact Ange Alexander on 07986 450 591 or email [email protected] for further information.