'Two left feet? Bring them both along!': Hunmanby based Square Dance Club welcomes new members

Yorkshire Coast Waves Square Dance Club have members that travel in from both Bridlington and Scarborough. Photo submitted.

The first intake of dancers completed their Square Dance teaching program towards the end of last year.

Thegroup celebrated their success at our Christmas party, when they were presented with their certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For every ten events the dancers attend, they will receive a small reward. Shopping is already underway, as some dancers are already due their first reward.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the group said: “The dancers are now happily consolidating their dancing and thoroughly enjoying themselves. New long-term friendships have been made and lots of fun and laughter shared.

“Square Dancing is the most social and fun dancing you can do! If you’d like to liven things up, meet new friends, have great fun, as well as get some gentle mental and physical exercise, then come along and dance with us.

“No experience needed. Two left feet? Bring them both along! No fancy steps or routines to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New dancers, any age, are always welcome, with or without a dance partner.”

The club meets every Tuesday, from 1pm to 3pm, at Spring Café, Stonegate, Hunmanby. It costs £2 perdancer per session.