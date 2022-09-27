Victorian Crime on the North-East coast one of the highlights of Libraries Week

Author Andrew Martin will give a talk at Scarborough Library

The talk from actor, musician and choreographer Tim Tubbs will delve into the surprisingly dark and sinister side of Victorian seaside resorts. It will be held at 10.30am on October 6 at Filey Library.

Author Andrew Martin will host a talk at Scarborough Library on his railway detective series at 6pm on October 6. Tickets are £4, which includes a glass of wine.

On October 7, Malton Library is running poetry readings by Malton Library Poetry Group and poet Daniela Nunnari will also lead a poetry writing workshop.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “Libraries Week is an opportunity to showcase all of the fantastic activities the service has to offer.

"This year, it’s all about celebrating the role that libraries play in supporting life-long learning.

“Throughout the week a number of libraries will host an activities fair to encourage residents to find out more about local groups and events.

"There is so much to choose from so I would urge everyone to get involved.”

