Village near Bridlington to host popular Flower Pot Festival again this year following unexpected success

Flamborough residents are set to go potty in June following the outstanding success of an inaugural event last year.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The village is set to host the second Flamborough Flower Pot Festival (FFPF) from Saturday, June 3 to Friday, June 30.

All residents in the village have been invited to make models, weird and wonderful, big or small, out of plant pots and display them outside their properties, in gardens, on fences or in their windows.

In May, the festival’s organisers are running Potty Model making craft sessions with local Rainbows, Brownies, Cubs and Scouts groups.

All profits from the FFPF will be donated to Flamborough Pre-School.
    There will also be an inclusive Potty Model craft session at the local village library in May involving older residents from groups such as Knit and Natter. The events are free of charge and include all materials to make a flower pot model.

    Julie Sanders, chairperson of FFPF, said: “Last year we held our first festival and it was a great success, attracting many visitors from far afield and press and TV coverage.

    “Last year’s event was just for fun but this year we are hoping to raise funds to support Flamborough Pre-School.

    "This year, alongside the Google map that can be scanned by a mobile using a barcode on the posters, there will be a printed Flamborough Village Trail Map.

    Festival maps will be sold at several outlets, including local shops.

    "Maps will be sold at several outlets, including local shops and cafes, and will cost £2.

    "The committee has been very busy preparing for the FFPF with fundraising events and raffles to ensure that the festival is a success.”

    Go to the FFPF Facebook page or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flamboroughflowerpotfestival to find out more and to donate.

    The committee has been very busy preparing for the festival.
    Visitors will be encouraged see the models and buy a trail map.
