Vintage motorists to descend on Bridlington for Race the Waves Weekend
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The Race the Waves Beach Race Weekend will take place from Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12.
This is the fifth time Bridlington’s south side has hosted this extremely distinctive and attractive motoring event, developed by Backfire Promotions.
The event pays homage to the motoring heritage and the heroes of speed on the Yorkshire Coast.
Race the Waves 2024 marks a special centenary too; the final 'Bridlington Speed Trials' were held along Kingsgate in 1924.
In conjunction with the event, Bridlington Lions Club is holding a two-day Auto Show on South Marine Drive, supported with entertainment provided by Bridlington Gold Radio and the Red Admirals Majorettes.
The Spa is also hosting the WSW Steampunk Emporium in the Royal Hall on Saturday and Sunday.
Race the Waves starts on Thursday at Burton Fleming Village Hall between 10am and 3pm before Bridlington Classic Car Club’s vehicle gathering at the Flamborough Lighthouse at 4.30pm.
On Friday, May 10, between 10am and 6pm, there will be technical Inspections of the beach race vehicles at Church Green.
The beach racing is expected to start at 10.30am on Saturday, May 11 along with the auto show and steampunk emporium.
There’s also the chance to see Ed Tudor Pole (admission by ticket, visit www.bridspa.com/whats-on/ for details).
On Sunday, May 12, from 11am (timing subject to the beach condition) there will be more beach racing involving various vehicles.
Also held on this day is the ever-growing Bridlington Food Festival on King Street.
A spokesperson for the event said: “On Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 5pm there is suspension of parking and a road closure in operation on South Marine Drive/Kingston Road, from junctions, Cardigan Road to Shaftesbury Road.
"There’s also a suspension of parking and a road closure in place at Church Green from 7am to 7pm on Friday, May 10.”
The Race the Waves weekend is organised jointly: between the ERYCs Visit East Yorkshire Events Team and Backfire.
Go to www.backfireinfo.weebly.com for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.