The annual competition will take place over the weekend of July 8 and July 9, and will see more than 700 players from 120 teams descend on Bridlington’s beautiful south beach for the tournament

The event is sponsored and supported by the Visit East Yorkshire events team and is free to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament is aimed at all levels of player and is contested over two days, attracting competitors from all over the UK, Europe and returning for their second year, are five teams from the USA.

Teams from across Europe and the USA will be part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Bridlington Beach Volleyball tournament.

Most Popular

The players compete in mixed teams of four, with numerous countries previously represented, including competitors originally hailing from places such as Brazil, China, Japan, Chile, Australia, Hungary, Poland and even a current Rwandan International having all experienced the first-class location over the last couple of years.

The money raised is used to support junior players within the Yorkshire region.

Dave Speers, director of the tournament, said: “Over the past 40 years, I have looked to find the ideal site and nowhere can beat Bridlington south beach because of its ease of access, including the park and ride, two cafes and beach chalets available for hire right in front of the tournament site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, South Cliff Holiday Park and local businesses, not to mention the view of the bay, brings teams back year-on-year to this tournament. Bridlington south is the best beach volleyball location on the East Coast.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome the tournament back to Bridlington and it is a testament to the hard work of the organisers that they have reached their 40th year anniversary.

“The event provides a huge boost to the local economy, and I would encourage spectators to come down and support one of the largest amateur beach volleyball events in the UK.”