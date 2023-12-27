A walking netball session at East Riding Leisure Bridlington is set to relaunch – starting on Monday, January 8 (11am to noon).

The netball sessions are free as part of East Riding Leisure membership or £3 for non-members.

The weekly sessions are free as part of East Riding Leisure membership or cost just £3 for non-members. There is no need to book on the first week – just turn up 15 minutes early to register.

Councillor Nick Coultish, Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The new sessions will be aimed at ladies aged 50+ who used to play netball, or would like to try fun organised walking netball activities and games. The sessions accommodate various fitness levels, providing low to mid intensity matches, ideal for those who haven’t played for a long time or would just like to get a bit fitter and meet new friends.”

In addition to the sessions, the social side is also important too; as well as the netball teams, the ladies have set up other social groups such as a darts team, and groups regularly organise meals out and trips away. Last year, 13 ladies went to see the England Netball team play in Nottingham.

Councillor Coultish added: “No matter what skill or fitness level you are, I would strongly recommend you give Walking Netball a try!”