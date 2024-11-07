WATCH: Trailer released for Alice’s Christmas Wonderland at Castle Howard
Alice’s Christmas Wonderland will run from November 15 until January 5 and Castle Howard has released a trailer for this year’s Christmas event.
Castle Howard’s 300-year-old House will be transformed with floristry, installations, props, soundscapes and projections, creating a psychedelic Wonderland experience, full of festive fun.
Visitors will follow the White Rabbit through Castle Howard’s grand halls and regal rooms with each twist and turn revealing fanciful festive surprises.
There will also be Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea and new for 2024 is The Chess Club, a secret dining room for grown-ups only, serving Wonderland-themed cocktails and sharing platters.
Visitors can also book a guided tour of the Alice in Wonderland-inspired installations in a small group after the regular opening hours, led by Design Director Adrian Lillie of CLW Event Designs.
For more information and to book tickets visit castlehowardchristmas.seetickets.com