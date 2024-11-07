WATCH: Trailer released for Alice’s Christmas Wonderland at Castle Howard

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
There’s two weeks to go until visitors to North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard will be able to step into wonderland.

Alice’s Christmas Wonderland will run from November 15 until January 5 and Castle Howard has released a trailer for this year’s Christmas event.

placeholder image
Read More
Whitby Christmas Festival: from food and drink stalls to live music and firework...

Castle Howard’s 300-year-old House will be transformed with floristry, installations, props, soundscapes and projections, creating a psychedelic Wonderland experience, full of festive fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors will follow the White Rabbit through Castle Howard’s grand halls and regal rooms with each twist and turn revealing fanciful festive surprises.

There will also be Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea and new for 2024 is The Chess Club, a secret dining room for grown-ups only, serving Wonderland-themed cocktails and sharing platters.

Visitors can also book a guided tour of the Alice in Wonderland-inspired installations in a small group after the regular opening hours, led by Design Director Adrian Lillie of CLW Event Designs.

For more information and to book tickets visit castlehowardchristmas.seetickets.com

Related topics:Castle HowardNorth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice