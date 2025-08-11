'We are in line for a great show': Annual Rosedale show returns to North York Moors this weekend

By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:25 BST
Rosendale Show 2025 will take place on August 16. Credit: David Jeffelsplaceholder image
Credit: David Jeffels
One of the North’s oldest agricultural shows, at Rosedale a top tourist village in the North York Moors National Park is set for a record-breaker in its 154 years on Saturday (August 16).

As well as having the highest number of entries for 12 years, the show also helps local organisations financially, including the historic parish church of St Mary and St Laurence which is running a £200,000 appeal to save the building.

Sam Dring, the show chairman, said: “We are in line for a great show.”

An eleventh hour appeal to owners of traditional agricultural horses has paid big dividends said Ms Dring, with a surge in entries for the popular decorated Shire and Clydesdale breeds.

The church appeal has already raised £100,000 and hopes to see more support to achieve the “Save Rosedale Church” appeal target thanks to the show’s popularity.

Ms Dring said “We have entries from all parts of England and Scotland for our many classes and a large number of people book their holidays in the Rosedale area of the National Park, to coincide with the show because it is held in such an outstandingly beautiful dale.”

The packed programme of events includes parades and competitive horse trials, agricultural farm animal classes, a large horticultural section and classes for rabbits, cavies and poultry.

