'We are in line for a great show': Annual Rosedale show returns to North York Moors this weekend

Rosendale Show 2025 will take place on August 16. Credit: David Jeffels

One of the North’s oldest agricultural shows, at Rosedale a top tourist village in the North York Moors National Park is set for a record-breaker in its 154 years on Saturday (August 16).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as having the highest number of entries for 12 years, the show also helps local organisations financially, including the historic parish church of St Mary and St Laurence which is running a £200,000 appeal to save the building.

Sam Dring, the show chairman, said: “We are in line for a great show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eleventh hour appeal to owners of traditional agricultural horses has paid big dividends said Ms Dring, with a surge in entries for the popular decorated Shire and Clydesdale breeds.

The church appeal has already raised £100,000 and hopes to see more support to achieve the “Save Rosedale Church” appeal target thanks to the show’s popularity.

Ms Dring said “We have entries from all parts of England and Scotland for our many classes and a large number of people book their holidays in the Rosedale area of the National Park, to coincide with the show because it is held in such an outstandingly beautiful dale.”

The packed programme of events includes parades and competitive horse trials, agricultural farm animal classes, a large horticultural section and classes for rabbits, cavies and poultry.